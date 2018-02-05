MarketResearchReports.Biz announced the analysis report titled “Global Haptics Technology Market”: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts.

Haptic technology deals with touch sensation while interacting with touchscreen devices such as smartphones, tablets, and infotainment systems through a tactile feedback technology. Touch sensations can be in the form of applied forces, motions, or vibrations and can be felt by users through devices.

This stimulation enhances the user experience and can be used to create and control virtual objects. Haptic devices are deployed with tactile sensors that measure the force exerted by a user on the interface. Actuators or motors produce the haptic sensation, which is managed by software incorporated into the device interface through an application programming interface.

Technavios analysts forecast the global haptic technology market to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global haptic technology market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the licensing of haptic technology

The market is divided into the following segments based on application:

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical

Others (desktop phones, printers, POS devices, and industrial controls)

Technavio’s report, Global Haptics Technology Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Immersion

Other prominent vendors

AAC Technologies

ADI

Alps Electric

Atmel

Bluecom

Cypress Semiconductor

Daesung

Dongwoon Anatech

Fairchild

Hokuriku

Hysonic

Imagis

Jahwa Electronics

Jinlong

Johnson Electric

Konghong

Methode Electronics

Microchip

NEC TOKIN

Nidec Copal

RAONTECH

SEMCO

SMK

Texas Instruments

Visteon

Yeil Electronics.

Market driver

Growing demand for interactive sensory experience

Market challenge

Constant need for design upgrades

Market trend

High usage of touch screens

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

