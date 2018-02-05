According to a new report based on gable top liquid cartons, a value of close to US$ 5,300 Mn is projected to be generated by the global gable top liquid cartons market by the end of 2026. The report titled “Global Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the market is projected to grow at 5.7% CAGR through 2026. In terms of revenues, the global market is likely to surpass a valuation of over US$ 5 Bn by the end of forecast period.

According to the report, demand for gable top liquid cartons will continue to be influenced by a number of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Among the chief macroeconomic factors driving market growth are increase in investments in high-quality packaging and consumer demand for safe and high-quality products. Gable top liquid cartons are effective in transporting premium beverages over long distances, and this is fuelling their adoption in the market. The broader trends in the packaging landscape, such as focus on active and next-generation packaging are also likely to provide an impetus to the growth.

The global market has been categorized into various segments which are product type, material type, end use and region. The product type segment is further sub-segmented into cut opening cartons, clip opening cartons, king twist opening cartons, straw hole opening cartons and twist opening cartons. By material type, the market has been bifurcated into uncoated paperboard, aluminum coated paperboard and plastic coated paperboard. The end use segment is categorized into dairy products, pharmaceuticals, beverages and others. Geographically, the global market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan are among the most prominent markets for gable top liquid cartons market. In North America, the demand is concentrated in the US, whereas the emerging economies of China and India are fuelling demand in APEJ.

A detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market is offered in the report. Some of the key players profiled are Tetra Pak International S.A., Evergreen Packaging Inc, Elopak Inc, ITALPACK CARTONS SRL, SIG Combibloc GmbH, TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co.Ltd, Adam Pack sa and Parksons Packaging Ltd., NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., American Carton Company and Sonderen Packaging.

