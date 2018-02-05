The recently published report titled Global Fluorescent Lighting Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Fluorescent Lighting considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Fluorescent Lighting Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Fluorescent Lighting. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Fluorescent Lighting provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Fluorescent Lighting also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market Research Report 2018

1 Fluorescent Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fluorescent Lighting

1.2 Fluorescent Lighting Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Trichromatic Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.4 Cold White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.5 Warm White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Fluorescent Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fluorescent Lighting Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Fluorescent Lighting Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fluorescent Lighting (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Fluorescent Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Fluorescent Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Fluorescent Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fluorescent Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fluorescent Lighting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Fluorescent Lighting Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Fluorescent Lighting Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Fluorescent Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Fluorescent Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Fluorescent Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Fluorescent Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Fluorescent Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Fluorescent Lighting Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Fluorescent Lighting Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Fluorescent Lighting Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Fluorescent Lighting Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Osram

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Osram Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 GE Electric

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 GE Electric Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Panasonic Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Schneider Electric Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Acuity Brands

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Acuity Brands Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Advanced Lighting Technology

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Advanced Lighting Technology Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Bridgelux

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Bridgelux Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Cree

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Cree Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Nichia

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Nichia Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Dialight

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Fluorescent Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Dialight Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Eaton

7.12 Emerson Electric

7.13 Everlight Electronics

7.14 MLS Electronics

7.15 Toshiba Lighting and Technology

7.16 Toyoda Gosei

8 Fluorescent Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fluorescent Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fluorescent Lighting

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Fluorescent Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Fluorescent Lighting Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Fluorescent Lighting Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Fluorescent Lighting Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Fluorescent Lighting Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Fluorescent Lighting Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

