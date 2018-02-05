Scope of the Report:

This report concentrates on the Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Basic Aluminium Chloride:

BASF

Kemira

Gulbrandsen

GFS Chemicals

ICL

Aditya Birla Group

Canton

Xiangshui Long Yang Chemical

Lichen

Dongying Kunbao Chemical

Bopu

Zhejiang Juhua

Zibo Shiniu

Yuanxiang Chemicals

Ruiheng Chemical

Yixingshi Fangsheng

Rising Group

Zibo Nano

Gongyi City Water Supply Materials

Menjie Chemicals

According to the Type, the market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Other

According to the Application, the market is segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Production

Waste Water Treatment

Chemicals

Other

Table of Contents –

Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market Research Report 2018

1 Basic Aluminium Chloride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Basic Aluminium Chloride

1.2 Basic Aluminium Chloride Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Industrial Grade

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Basic Aluminium Chloride Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Metal Production

1.3.4 Waste Water Treatment

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Basic Aluminium Chloride (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Basic Aluminium Chloride Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Basic Aluminium Chloride Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Basic Aluminium Chloride Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Basic Aluminium Chloride Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Basic Aluminium Chloride Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

