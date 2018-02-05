Gaithersburg, Maryland ( Webnewswire ) February 5, 2018 – Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning released a need to know guide on 2018 HVAC maintenance tips. As a incorporation that focuses on heating and air conditioning, they have made it their goal to educate others on how the system they bought works and how to maintain it to avoid a system failure. The tips listed within the blog post especially focuses on the HVAC system and what to look for in case it is close to having a failure. They also stress how vital your HVAC unit is to maintaining your house and the potential signs to look for should your system start to act funny.

One tip is to pay attention to the air filters. Air filters are important in maintaining the performance of your HVAC system, as they clean the air you breathe. However, such things comes with dirty filters as time goes on. It is best to check these filters to see if they are clogged or dirty and replace them immediately to prevent a system failure. If you’re not careful, you and your family may be inhaling dirty, unfiltered air without even knowing it!

To prepare your HVAC system, maximizing the airflow is an important task. Clean out the air vents and registers every now and then to have the air around your house disperse correctly and efficiently. Another way to maximize air flow is to have the condensing units be free of any debris. Cleaning them, like you do with the air filters, is vital in increasing the airflow. Anything that is obstructing the system needs to be removed in order to increase airflow and prevent your system from overworking, which can lead to a system failure.

Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning has acted as a Gaithersburg, MD HVAC contractor since 1981. They work on the air conditioning and the heating of the home, including indoor air quality, furnaces, refrigeration, and other aspects of the home’s heating and air conditioning. The Gaithersburg, MD HVAC contractor works on all these things and continues to give their customers sound advice on how to handle their heating and air conditioning systems to prevent failure. By listening to their tips, you are left with a system that is not in need of repair for a long while. For more information, visit their website at https://www.presidentialheatandair.com/ or call them at 301-900-5559. You can also visit them on 8000 Cessna Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

