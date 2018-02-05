MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “US EV Charging Station Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the EV Charging Station market and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The US EV Charging Station Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the US EV charging station, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by number of station/outlet, by type of network and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US EV charging station market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Tesla Inc., CHAdeMO Association, ChargePoint Inc. and SemaConnect Inc. are some of the key players operating in the US EV charging station market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Tesla Inc.

CHAdeMO Association

ChargePoint Inc.

SemaConnect Inc.

Executive Summary

Electric vehicle (EV) is one of the newest technology in transportation industry which uses one or more electric motors for momentum, that are easily rechargeable. There are various types of electric vehicles which are available such as, airborne electric vehicles, seaborne electric vehicle, electrically powered spacecraft and most importantly ground vehicles which are sub-segmented into four categories namely, plug-in electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicles, on- and off- road electric vehicles and, railborne electric vehicles.

In order to run such vehicles, proper facilities are required where continuous supply of electricity is available. These facilities are known as electric vehicle (EV) charging station. There are four major framework of EV charging stations: residential charging station, charging while parked (including public charging stations), fast charging at public charging stations and battery swaps or charges in under 15 minutes.

EV charging is done in three levels: Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3. These three standard levels are referred in Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) terminology. Here, Level 1 utilizes an ordinary grounded 120V AC wall outlet whereas Level 2 uses 240 volt AC charging. Level 3 charger uses direct current rather than AC. EV charging stations comes with different connection cases and plug types. Connection cases are of three types, while there are four plug types (single-phase vehicle coupler, single- and three-phase vehicle coupler, single- and three-phase vehicle coupler equipped with safety shutters and fast charge coupler).

The US EV charging station market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The US EV charging station market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing petroleum price, increasing government support, increasing number of electric vehicles, etc. yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, stringent approval rules for establishment, lack of awareness, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, nickel ion battery as new alternative, etc.

