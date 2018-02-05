MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Industrial water treatment technologies and filtering procedures are necessary to remove contaminants from these freshwater sources before use. Industrial wastewater is the result of substances that having been dissolved or suspended in water. The objective of the industrial wastewater treatment equipment is to remove those dissolved or suspended substances. The industrial water treatment equipment must be designed specifically for the effluent produced. Various contaminants like waste matter, bacteria, algae, and germs, as well as waste generated by various industries, lead to an increase in the water contamination. The rise in industrialization also contributes to the growth of the market, owing to the increased demand for recycling the water to mitigate the contamination by these industries. The exhaustion of natural freshwater resources increases the need to recycle and reuse water through the implementation of various water treatment techniques. Water quality has been the most important parameter for most of the industries. Industries utilize huge volumes of water for various processes. Most of the industries worldwide have installed a water treatment setup to mitigate the ill-effects of contaminated water, lower operating costs, and reduce environmental footprints. Rapid industrialization and high dependence on clean water are the major drivers for water treatment equipment in the industries.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial water treatment equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial water treatment equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial water treatment equipment.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Lenntech

NALCO

Pall

Veolia

Aquatech International

Calgon Carbon

Danaher

Evoqua Water Technologies

ENGIE (previously GDF SUEZ)

Outotec

RWL Water

WTE Infra Projects

Depletion of fresh water resources

Complexities of managing wastewater resources

Advances in membrane technology

