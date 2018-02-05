Market Highlights:

The global fiber optics market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to high bandwidth communication for long distance via optical fiber which is propelling the fiber optics market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of fiber optics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The global fiber optics market is driven due to the increasing demand of latest technologies such as RFID, Fiber and NFC and others which is boosting the market growth fiber optics. The RFID tag which is integrated into the optical fiber cable, connectors, adapters and others is used to accomplish the tracking automatically in data centers. The growing opportunities in the healthcare sector such as endoscopic imaging applications, and biomedical sensing applications are boosting the market growth of fiber optics.

The increasing demand in different applications such as fiber optic lighting, CATV, security, premises, sensors, and others which are appealing the market growth to a large extent. The fiber optic market is gaining momentum due to multimode cables are widely used among users as these are used for communication over short distances at a very high speed. The use of electronics products including light-emitting diodes and vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers are propelling the fiber optics market growth. The light-emitting diodes along with fiber optics is used to emit electromagnetic radiation, which is used for detecting faults, LAN/WANs, breaks, and others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1169

Some of the prominent players in the global fiber optic market: Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Sterlite Technologies (India), Fujikura Limited (Japan), Finolex Cable Limited (India), Ofs Fitel, Llc (U.S.), Prysmian Spa (Italy), Infinera Corporation (U.S.), Corning INC. (U.S.), Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics (India), AFC Group (Australia), Molex Incorporated (U.S.), Anixter International (U.S), Luna (U.S.), Avantes (U.S), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Geokon, Incorporated (U.S.), L-com.com (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Extron Electronics (U.S.) and among others.

Global Fiber Optic Market is expected to grow at USD 6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry News

November 2, 2017 – Fujikura Ltd had launched high performance silica core fiber which is specially designed for next-generation long-haul terrestrial networks and optical transmission system with high-speed digital signal processing.

In August 2016- Infinera Corporation paired with Lumentum Holdings Inc. for Intelligent Transport Network DWDM platforms incorporated with white box optical line system. With this pairing, the companies are operating in an open optical networking environment. These companies have build a simulated point-to-point metro fiber network with the aim of bringing the open networking concepts in the market.

June 2, 2016 – Sterlite Technologies Ltd has announced its new high-quality optical communication products and services. Their product portfolio includes innovative optical fiber, optical fiber cable and data cable technologies. With this technologies, the company is planning to deliver smarter and long-lasting networks.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Fiber Optic market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (U.S, Mexico, Canada), Europe (U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share. The Fiber Optic market in this region has a huge demand due to optic fibers use glass which is widely used for transmitting light over long distances, which is propelling the growth of fiber optics market. The Fiber Optic market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market for Fiber Optic market is expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fiber-optic-market-1169

Fiber Optics Global Market – Segmentation

The fiber optics Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Components : Comprises Connectors, Couplers, Transmitters & Receivers, Amplifiers And Others.

Segmentation By Optical Fiber Type: Comprises Single Mode, Multiple Mode And Plastic Mode Among Others.

Segmentation By Applications : Comprises Fiber Optic Lighting, CATV, Security, Sensors, Among Others.

Segmentation By End Users : Comprises Telecom & Broadband, Military, Aerospace, Utilities Among Others.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Intended Audience