The latest report on Exotic Fats Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Exotic Fats Market by type includes cocoa butter equipments (llipe butter, Shea butter), by cocoa butter substitutes (phulawara fat, dhupa, and mehua fat), by form (liquid and dries (solid, semisolid), by application (Chocolate & confectionery, bakery, dairy, cosmetic) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Exotic Fats Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global exotic fats market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR over the period of 2017 to 2023. Exotic fats are gaining importance due to fall in the production of cocoa beans and a steady rise in the demand for chocolate and cocoa butter, particularly in developing countries. Moreover, higher prices of cocoa butter have resulted in the rising demand of exotic fats in the cosmetic industry. Thus, there is a significant rise in for demand exotic fats as cocoa butter equivalents (CBEs) that are not only cheaper than cocoa, but also improve taste and texture of exotic fats based chocolates and also keeping cosmetic industries’ cost of production under control of their products.

Get a Sample Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/164

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global exotic fats market by application, form, type and region. In terms of application, the market is segmented into Chocolate & confectionary, Bakery, Dairy, Cosmetics Others.Furthermore, based on type, the market segmentation includes Cocoa butter equivalent, (Ilipe butter, Shea Butter, Others (Sal, Mango Kernel, Kokum Kernel fat) and Cocoa butter substitute (Phulawara fat, dhupa, mahua fat etc.)

Companies Profiled:

PZ Cussons

Twifo oil palm plantations

Unilever Ghana Ltd.

Kassardian Industries Ltd.

Blu Mont Ghana Ltd.

International Business Group

Olam Ghana Ltd.

Sekaf Ghana Limited

Wilmar Specialty Fat Limited

3F Industries

Pranav Agro Industries Ltd.

Make an Enquiry @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/164

Key Topics Covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Exotic FatsMarket Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Exotic Fat Market, by type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Exotic Fat Market, by Form (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Exotic Fat Market , by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Exotic Fat Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

Click below to access full report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/exotic_fats_market