The electronic dictionary market is coming up with whole new innovation in experiencing the education and learning system. On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is one of the prominent player in the electronic dictionary market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation.

Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. The adoption of Electronic Dictionary Market by both small and medium level education sectors is increasing rapidly, especially foreign universities.

The electronic dictionary market is expected to grow at approximately USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Canon Electronic Business Machines (Hongkong)

• Ectaco Inc. (U.S.)

• Inventec Besta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

• Sharp Electronics (U.K.)

• Noah Technology Holding (China)

• Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Alfa Link (P.T. Freshindo Marketama) (Indonesia)

• IFLYTEK (China)

• Wisebrave (China)

• Hanvon (China)

Electronic Dictionary Market Segmentation:

The electronic dictionary market has been segmented on the basis of type, screen size, display type and end-user. By type it includes travel dictionary that helps users by providing names of mountains, lakes, rivers and other geographical division. It also comprises of features such as calculator, currency converter, organizer and calendar.

Market Research Analysis:

North America region is one of the prominent player in the market due to advanced technology implementation in education system. European region is also gaining growth owing to increase demand of citizens and investment by government in electronic dictionary market. Europe region consists of renowned universities and people from all the world visit the region due to its distinct and beautiful flora and fauna.

Asia-Pacific region is the prominent player in the electronic dictionary camera market owing to advanced infrastructure development from countries such as China and India is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion across and industrial developments and growing educational sector is driving the growth of electronic dictionary in the region. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing electronics industries in this region. The region consists of many small and medium size enterprise that is contributing towards the growth of market in the region.

Electronic Dictionary Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of electronic dictionary market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific accounts for a major share in electronics dictionary market owing to growing e-learning industry in the region. Also the region is implementing K-12 digital education segment that is contributing towards the growth of the market in the region. The region consists of people from different flora and fauna along with distinct numerous language that is one of the significant factor fuelling the growth of electronic dictionary market in the region.

Electronic Dictionary Market (MRFR) Research Analysis:

By end-user segment, electronic dictionary market consists of pupil, middle school students, college students, post graduate students and others. Students now a days used both portable and online version of electronic dictionaries to improve their English language proficiency. It helps them in improving their vocabulary and facilitate them with feature that helps them to save the last word they searched.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that Asia-Pacific region accounts for largest market share in electronic dictionary owing to growing e-learning industry in the region. Asia-Pacific region is constantly investing into research and development of electronic dictionary market to directly address the growth of educational institutes. The rising number of foreign universities in the region is fuelling the market in the region. Europe region is one of the prominent player in electronic dictionary market that helps students better understand the regional language coming from foreign nations.

