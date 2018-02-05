Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of deaths across the globe. In developing countries deaths associated with cardiovascular diseases is estimated to rise from 28.9% in 1990 to 36.3% by 2020. According to a study conducted by The Heart Foundation in every 33 seconds a person dies due to cardiovascular disease which is approximately 250,000 people every year. An electrocardiography or ECG device monitors and record electrical activity of the heart the device detects and picks up electrical impulses generated by the polarization and depolarization of cardiac tissue and translate them into waveform. This eventually helps physician or cardiologist to diagnose cardiac abnormalities as well as size and position of chambers. Technologic advances and increasing government interventions to render quality medical devices at an affordable price demand for miniature and telemetry devices have grown tremendously in past couple of years. An ECG telemetry device in majority of cases is a non-invasive product that allows continuous real time detection of patient’s cardiac rhythm and electrical activity. Signals captured by these ambulatory devices are then transmitted via radiofrequency to a central monitoring station where health care professionals can continuously monitor patient activity and are alerted to rhythm disturbances.
ECG telemetry devices are highly useful in addressing the needs of patients that are highly susceptible to cardiac disorders and require continuous medical interventions but cannot afford to stay in hospitals or private clinics. These devices are gaining lot of acceptance and support from post-coronary care units and ambulatory service providers. During an emergency situation the ambulatory care units with the help of novel ECG telemetry devices can send real time cardiac activities to hospitals or physicians which save time and makes the entire rescue process hassle free and well planned. Major drives to the uptake of device in upcoming years encompasses demand for low cost treatment facilities among hospitals, accurate and precise homecare monitoring devices and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease among baby boomer populations especially in developed economic countries.
With growing opportunities, telemetry device manufacturers are adopting several techniques to develop the next-generation devices. Government interventions to reform healthcare sector and infrastructure has inclined majority of larger hospitals towards investments related to data management systems and computerization of ECG records. Efficient data management system enhances efficiency, reduces data losses and efficient records for appropriate billing. Restraints to the market include high cost associated with initial purchase and continuous need for wireless communication mode or internet requirement which restrict the acceptance of devices in developing and emerging economies.
On the basis of solution, the global organ preservation solutions market has been divided into viaspan, RENOGRAF, hypoThermosol, custodiol HTK, PERFADEX, lifor human bioSystems, and siRNA Transplant Solutions. Furthermore, the key segments of the global organ preservation solutions market in terms of preservation are static cold storage, hypothermic perfusion preservation, and others. Innovations in the preservation methods is expected to offer promising opportunities for the leading market players.
From a geographical perspective, the global organ preservation solutions market can be divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. In 2012, Europe led the global market and is expected to remain in the leading position in the next few years. Thanks to the technological advancements in this field, the Europe market for organ preservation solutions is projected to register a progressive growth rate in the near future. In addition, the substantial contribution from Spain is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.
Report Details at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ecg-telemetry-devices-market.html
Some of the prominent players operating in ECG Telemetry Devices market
include Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Ltd., Mindray Medical International Ltd. Siemens Healthcare, and Medtronic Inc. among other key players.
Recent Comments