The latest report on Dietary Supplements Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Dietary Supplements Market by product(Fish oil and omega fatty acids, Calcium, combination dietary supplements, mineral, Probiotic, Protein, ginseng, eye health supplements) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Dietary Supplements such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Dietary supplements offer a wide variety of health benefits such as helping in the treatment of blood pressure, rheumatic disease, migraine headaches, and arthritis and in the building up of the immune system. Increasing healthcare expenditures has encouraged people to stay healthy by taking dietary supplements to have a disease-free life and minimal medical expenses. Rising awareness about the need for a healthy diet has augmented the consumption of food that possesses potential health benefits.

Market Insights

The global dietary supplements market was sized over USD 65.6 billion in 2015. The dietary supplements market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023. Increase in problems pertaining to digestion, demand for dietary supplements among baby boomers, alertness of lifestyle diseases and Increase in aging population are is likely to drive the growth of market. Moreover, strict government regulations and guidelines, ignorance about health benefits of dietary supplements, and extensive flow of unapproved supplement products are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increase R&D funding, growth in ecommerce sector and weight management are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the dietary supplements Market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on different Product include Fish oil and omega fatty acids, Calcium, Combination dietary supplements, Mineral, Probiotic, Protein, Ginseng, Eye health supplements and other.

Company Profiles

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Dietary Supplements Market Overview Global Dietary Supplements Market : IGR Snapshots Global Dietary Supplements Market by Product (USD Million) 2017 – 2023 Global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

