London, UK – Investment firm Boundary Capital has announced its exit for the bulk of its holdings in AIM listed Image Scan Holdings Plc. The exit has returned four times the original investment for investors, after only three years.

Boundary Capital has invested in a number of assets in technology and life sciences covering big data analytics, left science therapeutics and diagnostics, advanced manufacturing and security software.

Image Scan Holdings plc has been a successful growth story. It has a range of different X-Ray products in the security and industrial market, notably portable X-Ray scanners for security in public places.

Dan Somers, Managing Partner of Boundary Capital says: “We are delighted to return fourfold to our investors for this asset within three years. We are also pleased to have our investment thesis validated in this regard.”

