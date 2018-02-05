Barley plant is used for one of the major grains to be cultivated by man, remains the fourth most cultivated cereal grain in the barley market world. Matured barley production is commonly used in barley beer, and as animal feed too.

Experiments on young barley shoots, however, are consumed almost exclusively as a health barley nutrition food, and for good reason, in the barley market. Research suggests that there these gluten free shoots, which are called barley grass and are usually consumed In juice for powdered from, contain a huge number of barley protein that are lost when the shoots enter the reproductive cycle.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Barley Market

The research was reinforced by later 2016 study published in the European journal of clinical nutrition, in which researchers found that the barley grain foods and barley juice reduced the LDL cholesterol and helped in accumulating in the walls of our blood vessels. This is the reason for which the market got upsurge. Another reason for the increase in the market is level is the climate change explained in the followed lines. Plentiful world grain and oilseed stocks continue to weigh on the overall grain market which in turn is keeping pressure on malting barley prices. In this context the barley market situation is not bullish although current weather conditions and lower seeding projections could lead to higher values going into next year.

In the EU malting barley food supplies are up considerably year over year given the major improvement in the French crop. However quality problems in Eastern Europe and in Germany have limited the French export surplus. U.S, harvested its greatest malting barley crop since 2013 with variety rates running 65-70%, although strong feed prices are keeping the spread narrow with good quality malting barley moving into the feed sector in some areas. The report also helps to figure out the upcoming areas where the investment will play a major role for generating revenue. One of the upcoming barley markets is Asia-Pacific followed by the other regions.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Barley Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Barley Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Application: Alcoholic Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, And Personal Care Products

Type: Pearl Barley, Barley Flour, Barley Flakes, Barley Grits, Barley Malt

Sub Segment: Standard and Specialty

Grade: Feed Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, And Cosmetic Grade

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And Rest Of The World

Some of the key players involved in the Barley Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Grupo Modelo

S.A.B. de C.V.

InteGrowMalt LLC

