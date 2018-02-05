The report on Automotive Connectors Market by application (engine cooling system, fuel and emission control, interiors)by system (sealed and unsealed connector system) by connection (wire to board connection), by vehicle (commercial, electric, passenger car) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Connectors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 0.065 in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on Global Automotive Connectors Market identified that EMEA dominated the Global Automotive Connectors Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Automotive Connectors Market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Automotive Connectors Market on the basis of Application, System Type, Connection Type, and Vehicle Type.

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Application

Engine Control and Cooling System

Fuel and Emission Control

Body Control and Interiors

Safety and Security

Infotainment

Others

Global Automotive Connectors Market by System Type

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type

Wire to Board Connection

Wire to Wire Connection

Board to Board Connection

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

Passenger Car

Global Automotive Connectors Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Delphi Automotive

Molex Incorporated

JST Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Group

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd

