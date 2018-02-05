With yet another riveting concept added to its label, Viu, the premium video on demand platform, announces its upcoming​​ web series. The story of the newly announced digital series will revolve around two strangers who come together because of their destiny. Two big names from the digital world – Amol Parashar and Aahana Kumra, who are sure to entertain you with their talented acting skills, will be seen as the lead cast. Delivering a power-packed performance in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Aahana seems to be the ideal choice for this role. And needless to say, the rising star of the digital age – Amol, leaves no stone un-turned to charm his viewers with his commendable acting skills. Amol says,​​ ‘I am quite excited about collaborating with Aahana for this show. I have known her for a while and really like her work. I am looking forward to having an exciting mix of work and fun in Hongkong with the team.”

With the shoots for the series kicking-off in Hong Kong next week, the entire cast is all geared up to set off for the picturesque location.