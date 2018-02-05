The report on Alternative Sweeteners Market by type (natural sweeteners, and artificial sweeteners), application (alcoholic beverage, bakery and confectionery, non- alcoholic beverage, snacks) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on Global Alternative Sweeteners market identified that North America dominated the Global Alternative Sweeteners market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Alternative Sweeteners market worldwide.

The report segments the global alternative sweeteners market on the basis of type, and application

Global Alternative Sweeteners Marketby Type

Natural sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners

Global Alternative Sweeteners Market by Application

Alcoholic beverage

Bakery and confectionery

Non- alcoholic beverage

Snacks

Others

Global Alternative Sweeteners Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

GNC holdings inc

Eden Foods, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Viva Naturals

RoquetteFreres S.A.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill Incorporated

Tate & Lyle plc

DuPont Nutrition & Health

