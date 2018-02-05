Gone are the days when live chat used to be an optional customer support channel.

According to a research, live chat is something that 30% of customers look for, the very instant a query arises. The same research suggests that the percentage grows to an astonishing 62% in the case of mobile users! Also, since the entire world is turning mobile, so this figure is all set to boost to an unimaginable level thus pressurizing the businesses to work on their live chat support.

But, is it enough to have satisfied customers?

Are the customers happy with just a live chat service being provided by their favorite brand?

Well, the answer is a big NO!

Wondering why?

That’s because there are certain leaky points that when exist in a business’s online chat support may simply piss the customers off. Let’s have a look at them.

An unattended live chat support:

Just putting up a chat window along with a pop-up message that clearly assures a “24/7 availability” is not enough. You need to live up this claim.

In other words, an unattended live chat support with misleading pop-ups annoys the customers like nothing else. So, it’s better to set up proper customer expectations. This can be done either by mentioning the exact time the customers can avail the live chat support or by making the feature available only when your team is available.

Excess of canned responses:

It’s a no-brainer that canned responses help the live chat agents to multitask and provide timely responses.

But as they say- an excess of everything is bad! That’s the case with canned messages as well. As a matter of fact, overusing or misusing scripted text can be an instant turnoff to customers.

An excess of canned responses can actually make the interactions too monotonous and lifeless. So, it’s imperative that flexible and customizable canned messages be used in a controlled amount so that the live chat interactions feel more human-like.

The inaccuracy of the provided data:

It’s a great idea to empower your customers through self-service resources. Providing informative knowledge bases and FAQ pages not only helps the customer resolve their queries, it also eliminates the chances of chat agents wasting time on repetitive queries.

But there’s something about the self-service support that troubles the customers.As a matter of fact, the customers feel that an online support is often unreliable as the data is not updated on a regular basis.

The solution?

It’s advisable to create a role for online content quality control so as to ensure the authenticity and regular updating of the data.

Zero measures to store customer history:

Customers hate it when they have to explain their issue over and over again. Surprisingly, today’s customers expect that the person they reach out for help will know all about them and their history with the issue or the company!

But, is that possible?

Why not! The only condition is that the company has all the over time. Sure, the right resources in place. So, it’s imperative that every business provides the required tracking and analytics resources to its customer support team. Moreover, appropriate training will ensure front-line employees know how to input the right data.

So, that’s all that your customers don’t expect from your live chat support. Better make the necessary amendments or else you’ll lose them!