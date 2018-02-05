WHAT: This Valentine’s Day, MET Restaurant Group founder Kathy Sidell brings a taste of Roma to MET Back Bay. On Wednesday, February 14th, 2018, guests can enjoy flavorful Italian specials, Lady and the Tramp style, in addition to the regular dinner menu.

During MET’s dinner service, Executive Chef David Daniels is offering appetizers to share, including Baby Gem Caesar Salad with black garlic parmesan dressing ($12) and Antipasto, hot and cold, with salumi, cheese, and crudo ($18). Continue the experience in Roma with classic entrée dishes ($22), such as Gnocchi Pomodoro, with handmade gnocchi, san Marzano sauce and melted burrata, as well as Bucatini Carbonara with smoked pork belly, six-minute egg, parmesan and black pepper. Add on to the dishes with sides of Chicken Parmesan ($7) or Julianna’s Meatballs ($7). Cap the night with sweetness and opt for the Not Your Nonna’s Cannoli for two, an Espresso Zabaglione, or Sweet Ricotta with crushed pistachios, coconut cornflakes, or brownie chunks. All specials are available in addition to the regular dinner menu. MET Back Bay’s signature cocktail and carefully-curated wine lists will be available all evening long.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Roma-inspired dinner at MET Back Bay. Reservations are limited and highly recommended by calling MET Back Bay at (617) 267-0451.

WHERE: MET Back Bay, 279 Dartmouth Street, Boston, MA 02116

WHEN: Wednesday, February 14th, 2018

COST: Cost varies. Menu a la carte.

MENU:

MET Back Bay Valentine’s Day Weekend Specials:

A Night in Roma

Lady and the Tramp Style

All specials available a la carte and in addition to the regular dinner menu

Appetizers to Share:

Baby Gem Caesar Salad

Black garlic parmesan dressing

$12

Antipasto, Hot & Cold

Salumi, cheese, crudo

$18

Entrées:

$22

Gnocchi Pomodoro

Handmade gnocchi, san Marzano sauce, melted burrata

Bucatini Carbonara

Smoked pork belly, six-minute egg, parmesan, black pepper

Lasagna Bolognese

Five layers, bolo ragout

Sides:

$7

Chicken Parmesan

or

Julianna’s Meatballs

Dessert

$10

Not Your Nonna’s Cannoli

for two

Espresso Zabaglione

Sweet Ricotta

Filled with (choose one)

Crushed Pistachios | Coconut Flakes | Brownie Chunks