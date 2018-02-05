100 smoothies raw munchies, 3 February, 2018: “100 Smoothies” the famous raw vegan smoothie cookbook from Raw Munchies is now out in print and digital. “100 Smoothies” is written by Reut Barak, a professional, dedicated and excellent cook who brings outstanding recipes for vegan lovers.

The recent book for smoothies is one of the best vegan cookbooks in its category. It contains wonderful recipes for health and detox, gourmet recipes, exotic fruit smoothies, two color smoothies and many more. Those who are looking for vegetarian cookbooks for easy, quick, healthy and delicious smoothies, are welcomed to try out this new book and enjoy the best smoothies ever!!

For health and fitness enthusiasts – the recipes in this book are specifically intended to both enhance energy, health and weight control, and give joy to the taste buds. The author believes in healthy eating and has been following the raw vegan diet, and creating vegan, plant based, health-foods recipes since starting her diet in May 2015.

Reut brings an exceptional contribution to vegan cookbooks in her series, Raw Munchies. She has had 25 years of cooking experience prior to transforming to the raw vegan lifestyle and has brought her extensive knowledge into the vegan recipes world. Her books are definitely something that every vegan and gourmet food lover should follow.

“Sharing food with people is a great thing. Through Raw Munchies, I aim to offer such recipes that bring people together with their family and loved ones,” says Reut.

The book also comes with two extra YouTube and social media challenges which can help you to win free book prizes with hashtag” #100SmoothiesRawMunchies. To know more about the challenges and “100 Smoothies”, visit: http://rawmunchies.org/100-smoothies/

Apart from “100 Smoothies”, the series includes 3 other books: “Mission Raw”, “50 Salads”, “30 Noodles”.

Contact Details:

Company Name: Raw Munchies

Contact page: rawmunchies.org/contact/