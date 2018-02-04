The global wound care products market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Rising prevalence of diabetes and thereby diabetic wounds, increase in terrorist activities, high number of accidental injuries and market entry of advanced products for wound care are some of the major drivers of this market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 387 million people were suffering from diabetes globally, as of 2014 and the number is expected to reach 592 million by the end of 2035. This rapidly growing diabetic population is more prone to chronic injuries. Hence, rising prevalence of diabetes is an important driver of the market. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one million burn injuries occur in India, every year.

This large number of burn injuries (accidental injuries) is another major factor that expected to accelerate market growth. Similarly, according to statistics presented by the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, 6,771 terrorist attacks occurred globally in 2012, in which, more than 11,000 people were killed and more than 21,600 were injured. Such frequent terrorism incidences across the world (particularly in Asia Pacific and RoW) increases the number of injured people and thereby accentuating the demand of wound care products. Moreover, owing to increasing R&D, various advanced wound care products (alginates, collagen, cynoacrylate-based tissue adhesives and polyethylene glycol) are being commercialized in the global market. This entry of new products would propel the growth of the global wound care products market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. On the other hand, high cost of devices and advanced wound care products are some of the key factors expected to hamper market growth.

Wounds are of different types, such as accidental injuries, surgical wounds, diabetic wounds, ulcers and intentional injuries. Owing to wide number of diseases and threats affiliated with wounds and injuries, the critical care of injuries has become an important aspect in the healthcare industry. The global wound care market can be segmented on the basis of types of wound care products such as dressings, absorbents, sealants, compression therapy kits, medical devices and others.