The founder of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery talks about how weight loss surgery can help improve overall health.

Plano, TX, JAN. 11, 2018– Each year thousands of people across the country make the decision to undergo bariatric surgery. While some choose this option to address the cosmetic and self-esteem issues so closely associated with obesity, the reality is most make the decision to help improve overall health.

“Bariatric surgery has been widely proven to help those who are obese prevent, treat and even reverse a diversity of potentially life-limiting conditions.” explains Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon at the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery.

While those not in the know might believe that bariatric surgery provides a way for people who aren’t motivated to diet and exercise to lose weight, these procedures can have serious health-related benefits. They include:

•Improved cardiovascular health – Obesity and heart disease are tied very tightly together. When people lose weight through bariatric surgery, they are likely to witness a dramatic reduction in their risks for heart attack, among other conditions. As the body loses weight, strain on the heart is reduced. This, in turn, can greatly improve health.

•Pain reduction – People who are severely overweight tend to suffer from joint problems and other painful conditions. Addressing weight through bariatric surgery can alleviate this pain.

•Tackling type 2 diabetes – A number of studies have shown that the gastric bypass procedure can help people who have developed type 2 diabetes associated with weight reduce their symptoms. Some people have also witnessed a complete reversal of the condition.

•Reducing cancer-related risks – People who are obese are at much higher risk for developing certain types of cancer. Weight loss surgery can lower these risks.

Obesity presents with concerns that go well beyond the cosmetic. “Addressing weight once and for all through bariatric procedures that are accompanied by lifestyle modifications can improve health, increase stamina and lower risks for developing life-limiting conditions.” says Dr. Nicholson.

People who are severely obese are urged to talk to their doctors about all their weight-loss options. Losing weight – through surgery or not – is an important step for safeguarding health.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.