On the occasion of 69th Republic Day, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading automation company has done the city of Ghaziabad proud by installing a 111 feet tall stainless steel flag pole in Rajnagar Central Park, in association with Utthan Samiti, and the Joggers Group of Rajnagar Ghaziabad. The National Flag was unfurled today in the presence of the officials and the teams of Toshi Automatic, Utthan Samiti and Joggers Club, who were cheered on by the local residents for this amazing feat!

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Sanjeev Sachdev, Managing Director, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., said, “It is a privilege to be able to dedicate this special achievement to each and everyone in Ghaziabad. We sincerely believe that there is nothing more important than our pride for our country, and we are happy to share the feeling with every Indian!”

The project was completed on time only because of the dedicated effort of three people, Mr. Satendra Singh, Chairperson, Utthan Samiti, Mr. Sanjeev Sachdev, Managing Director and Mr. Kapil Sachdev, Chief Technology Officer of Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., all of whom relentlessly pursued this project over past several months.

Fully financed by Toshi Automatic, Utthan Samiti and community donations, the total cost of the project exceeded Rs.10 lakhs, with Toshi Automatic being the largest donor towards this great national cause. The installation includes music system and speakers to play Bhajans and Patriotic songs throughout the day.

Elaborating upon the efforts to raise funds for the campaign, Mr. Kapil Sachdev, Chief Technology Officer, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., said, “We thank everyone including our friends, business partners and vendors, who pitched in with their donations and participated wholeheartedly to make this project a success. We would also like to mention the cooperation from the officials of Ghaziabad Development Authority, without which the project would not have been successful. It is the appreciation for the project that actually motivated us to pursue it with so much persistence.”

While there has been zero financial assistance from the government, the project also involves beautification of the surroundings of the National Flag by GDA (Ghaziabad Development Authority). This is the first project of its type where citizens have put up the National Flag at their cost and then, transferred it to the government.

Toshi Automatic is India’s leading automation company with installations that can be easily found at various airports, hospitals, chemical plants, petroleum plants, power generation sites, car and lorry parks, theme parks, hotels, caravan parks, shopping centres, retail parks, manufacturing facilities and office developments spread across India.

About Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Established over 24 years ago, Toshi Group has grown to emerge as the thought leader and innovator in the home and industrial automation solutions; setting the pace in the design, installation of bespoke, cost effective and reliable automatic hygiene systems and security gates, barriers, turnstiles and car parking/traffic control equipment. For detailed information on Toshi Automatic or to buy its products online, please log on to http://www.toshiautomatic.com/

