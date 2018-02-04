New Delhi, 04 January 2018: Consuming green leafy vegetables may be a novel way to reduce stress and lower the risk of experiencing a stroke, as per a recent study. People who ate more green leafy vegetables had 64% lower risk of experiencing a stroke. Researchers studied 682 patients (average age 53.7 years) who experienced brain bleeds.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or severely reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die. It is a medical emergency. Prompt treatment is crucial. Early action can minimize brain damage and potential complications.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “A stroke may be caused by a blocked artery (ischemic stroke) or the leaking or bursting of a blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke). Some people may experience only a temporary disruption of blood flow to their brain (transient ischemic attack, or TIA). A TIA — also known as a mini-stroke — is a brief period of symptoms similar to those in a stroke. A temporary decrease in blood supply to part of your brain causes TIAs, which often last less than five minutes. Like an ischemic stroke, a TIA occurs when a clot or debris blocks blood flow to part of the brain. A TIA doesn’t leave lasting symptoms because the blockage is temporary.”

The acronym FAST can be used to recognize the warning signs of stroke: face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to emergency. The disabilities caused due to a stroke can be temporary or permanent, depending on how long the brain lacks blood flow and which part is affected. And now the stroke window has been extended to 24 hours. All cases of strokes must reach a stroke center within 24 hours to curtail the damage.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also Vice President of CMAAO, said, “Stroke is an emergency and getting timely help and treatment is extremely important. Hence, it is very important to act fast to identify these patients. Early treatment improves the chances of recovery. While one cannot control factors such as race, gender, and genetic predisposition, it is possible to make certain lifestyle changes which will go a long way in reducing a person’s chances of getting a stroke at a young age.”

Stroke is preventable. About 90 of strokes are associated with 10 risks factors that are modifiable. Some tips to prevent stroke include the following.

• Control high blood pressure

• Do moderate exercise 5 times a week

• Eat a healthy balanced diet high in fruit vegetables low in sodium

• Reduce your cholesterol

• Maintain a healthy BMI or waist to hip ratio

• Stop smoking and avoid second hand exposure

• Reduce alcohol intake

• Identify and treat atrial fibrillation

• Reduce your risk from diabetes talk to your doctor

• Get educated about stroke