The Lauryn Ashton Collection recently shared tips for new moms who are looking to start their day quickly. The company stated that it realizes that this is often a challenge for new moms, and its tips are intended to help with this process. The company stated that these tips are located at https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/how-new-moms-can-feel-ready-in-a-matter-of-no-time/

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection indicated that its first tip for new moms who are looking to get ready in a jiffy is that new moms can use hair extensions to add volume and fullness to their hair. The company stated that, shortly after giving birth, women tend to suffer from hair loss. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection shared that hair extensions can help compensate for that hair loss with ease, allowing for customizeable color and style.

The second tip that The Lauryn Ashton Collection shared was that new mothers should use products that do “double duty.” The company recommended that, for example, when new mothers are taking a bath or shower, they should use a shower gel that has moisturizers in it, so that they don’t have to spend time moisturizing as a separate process. The company also recommended using a shower gel that lathers and foams, so that it can help speed up the shaving process. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection understands that a fine line exists between needing personal time and taking too much time away from a new baby.

For its final tip, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection touches on the idea that new mothers should wear clothing that is both comfortable and fashionable. The company mentioned that this approach allows mothers to feel relaxed and comfortable, while also expressing their own personal style and maintaining confidence. Elaborate outfits and constrictive garments are detrimental to new moms, in many ways.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection concluded its announcement by providing company information. The company stated that Lauren Ashtyn is the daughter of a hairstylist, and grew up with a passion for hair. The company also indicated that it provides hair extensions, in addition to hair care products and accessories. The company went on to mention that its hair extensions are 100% human European hairpieces, and are fully customizable with regard to color, cut and style. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed by saying that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

