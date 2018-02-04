Plastic waste management is a collective term which refers to several approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, water bodies or otherwise contaminate the environment. The world generates large amount of plastic waste from households and industries such as electronics, construction, packaging, automobile and agriculture. The plastic waste management market is probable to witness a significant growth in the upcoming future due to the increasing concerns regarding environmental impacts of plastic accumulation. The global plastic waste management market is majorly driven by growing urbanization and industrialization, increase in awareness programs towards sustainable waste management practices and reduced environmental impact through plastic recycling. However, lack of expertise restricts the amount of recycled plastic waste. Moreover, absence of required infrastructure for plastic waste collection & segregation are hampering the market growth. Acquisitions and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the major players in the global plastic waste management market

Plastic Waste Management Market Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on service & equipment, source, polymer type, end user and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the plastic waste management market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the plastic waste management industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Plastic Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Service & Equipment

Disposal

• Incineration

o Precipitators

o Combustors

• Recycling

o Extruder

o Label Separator

o Palletizer

o Scrubbers

o Molding Machine

o Vacuum Sizing Machine

o Heating Machine

o Vacuum Pump

o Stretching Machine

• Collection & Transportation

o Garbage Truck

By Source

Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial & Institutional

By Polymer Type

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Others

By End-User

Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Automobile

• Textile & Clothing

• Furniture

• Others (electrical & electronic components & appliances, specific application in aerospace & defense, toys, and other stationery products.)

Plastic Waste Management Market By Geography

North America

o U. S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Netherlands

o Sweden

o U. K.

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Indonesia

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest Of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the plastic waste management market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on plastic waste management market covering specific country/region only.

• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

