Photon Communications, a supplier of electrical and telecommunications equipment, material, supplies, and tooling, has launched a line of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Cementex.

New products and new brands continue to appear on the online catalog of Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Company. The firm has now partnered with the leading manufacturer of electrical safety products Cementex to become the authorized distributor of its brand of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The new line of products is now included in the updated catalog on the company’s online electrical shop under the “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)” category. Photon Communications operates a fully stocked online store for electrical and data-com products on its website. The company’s website was relaunched a few months ago after undergoing full refurbishment to enhance user experience and optimize service delivery and product supply.

Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co. has expanded its product catalog with arc flash protection products from one of the leading electrical brands Cementex. Featured as one of the 20+ product categories on the company’s online catalog, the new product line is listed as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). PPE has two main subcategories: Clothing and Head Wear. The Clothing subcategory is further split into Gloves & Kits and

Protective Clothing, while the Head Wear section is divided into Face Shield, Hard Hats, Hoods, and Hoods w/ Ventilation. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) webpage features a table showing NFPA 70E Hazard/Risk Categories (HRC) with ratings for “Hazard Risk Category,” a “Cloth Description” column, and a “Required Minimum: Arc Rating of PPE cal/cm2” column. According to company’s website, these high voltage protection items include various clothing and tooling options that are not only needed but are required to meet certain specifications/standards while working in a high voltage environment.

Photon Communications & Electrical Supply, Co. is a leading distributor of electrical supplies & material to the electrical & communications industry. With over 90 years of experience in the electrical/communication’s fields, the company assists all its customers in maintaining their edge by providing outstanding customer service and top quality products at a fair market price. Headquartered in West Grove, Pennsylvania since it was opened on 17 February 2000 by the current President/CEO Emma Raner, Photon Communications is built on the principles and values of honesty/integrity, respect, excellence, open communication, teamwork, strong customer relationships, individual responsibility, and teamwork. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Photon+Communications+Inc/@39.8259619,-75.878919,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x95c9b09c00d80764!8m2!3d39.8259619!4d-75.878919

