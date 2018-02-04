Tape solutions provide adhesive tape solutions to keep the work flowing efficiently and effectively. Printing on packaging tapes is used to advertise or promote company’s name on the packaging tape. These type of tapes highlight company’s logo, name, and improves the visibility of the product and stock handling. Water based ink is majorly used in the packaging of products. The growth of packaging tape printing market is majorly driven by rising demand for innovative printing styles to print packaging tapes and increasing demand for aesthetic apparels. Moreover, growing demand for product differentiation, development in the packaging printing industry and technological advancements are some other major factors driving the market growth. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, increasing printing costs and evaporation of ink are some factors which might hamper the market growth. Mergers & acquisitions, new product launch and expansion are the key strategies adopted by major players in the global packaging tape printing market.

Packaging Tape Printing Market Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on type, mechanism, material, printing ink, end user and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the packaging tape printing market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the packaging tape printing industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Packaging Tape Printing Market Segmentation

By Type

Acrylic carton sealing tape

• Natural rubber carton sealing tape

• Hot melt carton sealing tape

By Mechanism

Digital printing

• Screen printing

• Gravure

• Flexography

• Lithography

• Others (Letterpress, Offset)

By Material

Polypropylene

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Others (polyethylene, polyamide, and others)

By Printing Ink

Water-based ink

• UV-curable ink

• Solvent-based ink

BY End User

Consumer durables

• Transportation & logistics

• Food & beverages

• Others (construction, health care, cosmetics & toiletries, and others)

Packaging Tape Printing Market By Geography

North America

o U. S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U. K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

