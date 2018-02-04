The U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global oxygen concentrator market, followed by Europe, due to growing consumer awareness, rising incidences of COPD and demographic changes. COPD is known to be the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the number has been dangerously rising, increasing the use of respiratory care devices. The change in lifestyle across the globe has led to an alarming rise in smoking population which has also fuelled the growth of the oxygen concentrator industry.

After the Federal Aviation Administration approved the onboard use of certain portable oxygen concentrators, its applications have widened. Among the Asia-Pacific countries, India, China, Australia and Japan have been identified as emerging markets, and Latin American nations such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to register substantial growth.

The market for oxygen concentrators has undergone significant changes and improvement with the introduction of portable technology. The devices have become lighter, more powerful and affordable, leading to increasing demand in the homecare department. Rising worldwide geriatric population means rise in homecare oxygen treatment. People with respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis and emphysema have benefitted greatly with innovations in oxygen concentrator technology. Some of the new and improved versions of the standard large and bulky devices include AirSep’s LifeStyle Portable Oxygen Concentrator, Inogen One G3, VBOX Trooper, EverGo, Invacare XPO2 and iGo.

As the demand for lighter technology by consumers and need for better mobility support for the aged rises, new competitors enter the market, thereby driving innovations. This has resulted in high-quality devices at lower prices.