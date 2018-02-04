Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures, bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments mechanically, thermally or chemically. Non-woven fabrics have ecological fabric for certain applications, especially in fields & industries where disposable or single use products are preferred, such as hospitals, schools, nursing homes and luxury accommodations. The growth of the non-woven fabrics market is majorly driven by growing adaptability & awareness regarding products, developments of new non-woven applications & technologies and changing consumer preferences. Additionally, environmental concerns and regulatory pressure is also driving the non-woven fabric market. However, availability of raw materials and high cost of pricing structure might hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the rising demand in emerging industrial markets and proliferation of new technologies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the non-woven fabric market.

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Segmentation Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on material, technology, function, end user and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the non-woven fabrics market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the non-woven fabrics industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Segmentation

By Material

Rayon

• Wood pulp

• BICO (bi-components)

• PP (polypropylene)

• PET (polyethylene terephthalate)

• PE (polyethylene)

• Others (binder resins, additive, other polymer and fibers)

By Technology

Spunmelt

• Dry laid

• Wet laid

• Other technologies (electrostatic spinning, flashspun)

By Function

Disposable

• Nondisposable

By End User

Wipes

• Upholstery/table linen/households

• Filtration

• Automotive

• Hygiene

• Construction

• Others

Non-Woven Fabrics Market By Geography

• North America

o U. S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U. K.

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the non-woven fabrics market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on non-woven fabrics market covering specific country/region only.

• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

