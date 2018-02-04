Non-woven Adhesives Market: Overview

Non-woven adhesives are widely used in disposable hygiene products. They are thermoplastic adhesives comprising base polymer, plasticizers, antioxidants, diluents, additives, and tackifiers. Demand for these products is high due to their beneficial properties such as optimum performance, easy usage, high elasticity, and safety in various applications. Non-woven adhesives are commonly employed in applications such as feminine hygiene, baby care, and adult care.

Non-woven adhesives are available in various types such as amorphous poly-alpha olefins, ethylene vinyl acetate, and styrenic block copolymers. Other types comprise polyester, polyamide, and polyurethane. They are also used in industrial applications due to their properties such as lack of odor, high elasticity, excellent processibility, high cohesion strength, and softness.

Non-woven Adhesives Market: Trends

Among the types of non-woven adhesive, the demand for poly-alpha olefins is expected to be comparatively high during the forecast period, as it is more resistant to solvents and acids. It is also cost effective compared to other adhesives. The usage of non-woven adhesives is expected to increase substantially in medical products, owing to the rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, which is largely dependent on product developments and innovations.

Demand for high performance non-woven adhesives has been rising of late due to the increase in usage of disposable hygiene products such as baby diapers, training pants, and feminine sanitary products. Non-woven adhesives form a major part of the products available in the hygiene market. The hygiene industry is primarily driven by the various innovations in products. Products with characteristics such as improved absorption, less waste, thinner cores, and proper and comfortable fit are being preferred. Non-woven adhesives meet these criteria.

Advancement in medical procedures and health care related practices is expected to drive the market for non-woven adhesives in the next few years. Rise in aging population is also anticipated to be a major factor driving the inclusion of non-woven adhesives in various adult care products such as adult diapers. With increasing awareness related to the use of safe and hygienic products, the market for non-woven adhesives is estimated to expand further during the forecast period.

Intense competition in the market may prove to be hamper new entrants in the non-woven adhesives market. The risk associated with the volatility in the prices of raw materials is also projected to adversely affect the market.

Non-woven Adhesives Market: Region-wise Outlook

Of late, the demand for non-woven adhesives has been rising in Asia Pacific. This increase in demand can be ascribed to the rise in awareness related to the benefits associated with its usage in products such as feminine care and baby care products such as diapers in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Following Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to register substantial growth in the non-woven adhesives market in the near future. Countries such as the UAE, Turkey, Brazil, and Mexico are adopting better and hygienic health care practices. This is likely to be a key factor driving the development of the market in these regions.

The non-woven adhesives market in North America and Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth over the next few years. Rise in demand for non-woven adhesives in North America can be ascribed to the increase in demand in countries such as the U.S. due to the awareness related to implementation of better hygienic practices. Increase in demand for hygiene products such as baby diapers and feminine sanitary products in countries in Europe such as Germany and France is anticipated to augment the non-woven adhesives market in the region in the near future.

