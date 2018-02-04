Renowned center for bariatric and abdominal surgery talks stomach pain – and when to be concerned.

Plano, TX, January 26, 2018 – The Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, one of the country’s premier centers for weight loss and abdominal surgeries, has recently shared some important markers regarding abdominal pain – their expertise most recently featured on Good Morning Texas. As a part of this community outreach, The Nicholson Clinic’s Bariatric and General Surgeon, Dr. Brian Long, provides some insight into what is considered benign abdominal pain and what is a potentially serious issue that may require medical care.

“Occasional stomach discomfort is a part of the human experience and can most often be chalked up to anything from a poor reaction to something we’ve eaten or a run-of-the mill virus that will run its course in time,” says Dr. Long. “But there are some symptoms that are not to be ignored; symptoms that may signal deeper issues. It’s important that each of us be aware of what to be on the lookout for when it comes to abdominal issues and when it’s important to seek medical care.”

As a part of its continued commitment to education, The Nicholson Clinic explores three of the more common – but potentially serious – causes of abdominal pain:

Acid Reflux. Heartburn alone may not be anything to be concerned about but when it continues, is experienced multiple times per week, and causes a disruption in day-to-day life, this may signal acid reflux. In addition to ongoing heartburn, acid reflux may also include symptoms such as throat and lung irritation, regurgitation, ongoing hoarseness, dental enamel erosion, and abdominal discomfort.

Hernias. Persistent abdominal pain that worsens with activity including lifting, coughing, and sneezing may indicate a hernia. There may also be a bulge that can be seen in the abdomen or groin.

Gallbladder disease. This is one of the more common causes of severe stomach pain. Symptoms of potential gallbladder disease include sharp pain in the upper right abdomen that comes on suddenly. This pain may remain in the upper right abdomen or radiate into the shoulders or back and may be accompanied by gas and bloating.

“Stomach pain that persists and worsens should never be ignored,” says Dr. Long. “It’s important to always be your own advocate and seek the appropriate care by a medical professional. In many cases stomach pain may not indicate anything serious at all, but there are some cases in which treatment and even minimally invasive surgical intervention may be necessary. The Nicholson Clinic team helps our patients understand the options available to them as we work together as partners in their healthcare.”

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.

In addition to weight loss, Nicholson Clinic surgeons also perform minimally invasive laparoscopic gallbladder removal, hernia repair and hiatal hernia repair to cure acid reflux. Often coming across these issues with bariatric patients, Dr. Nicholson formed Abdominal Surgery Specialists, a part of the Nicholson Clinic to help patients live healthier and pain free.