‘Newton’,has been judged the Best Feature Film of the Year 2017 in a survey organized by the Indian Film Institute, New Delhi. Newton’s lead protagonist Rajkummar Rao has bagged the Best Performance (Male). Vidya Balan made it to the Top of the IFI list for Best Performance by an Actress in 2017 for ‘Tumhari Sulu’ directed by Suresh Triveni.

The survey involving 14 top Film Critics of the country has rated top ten feature films of 2017 and three best performances each by Male and Female actors. ‘A Death in the Gunj’ Actor KonkonaSen Sharma’s directorial debut finds second spot in the ratings while Masurkar’s ‘Newton’ emerged a clear winner by more than 50 per cent margin.

The full list of feature films is as under:

1. Newton (Hindi): Directed by Amit V Masurkar

2. A Death in the Gunj (English-Hindi): Directed by KonkonaSen Sharma

3. Mukti Bhavan (Hindi): Directed by ShubhashishBhutiani

4. Lipstick Under My Burkha (Hindi) : Directed by Alankrita Srivastava

5. Anaarkali of Aarah (Hindi): Directed by Avinash Das

6. Trapped (Hindi): Directed by VikramadityaMotwane

7. Ajji (Hindi): Directed by DevashishMakhija

8. Take Off (Malayalam-English): Directed by Mahesh Narayan

9. Secret Superstar(Hindi) Directed by AdvaitChandan&Jagga Jasoos(Hindi): Directed by AnuragBasu

10. Hirakata Prasanga (Kannada): Directed by Ananya Kasarvalli and Atanu Ghosh’s Mayurakshi.

Rajkummar Rao has been adjudged the Best Actor of 2017for his performances in ‘Newton’ directed by Amit V Masurkar,‘Trapped’ by VikramadityaMotwane and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

The young actor from Gurgaon emerged the clear winner followed by Irrfanat 2nd position for his work in varied films like ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Doob: No Bed of Roses’ (a Bangladesh India co-production)and ‘QaribQaribSinglle’.

The third top performeron the IFI list is Pankaj Tripathy seen in ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ in 2017.