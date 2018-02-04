The growing interest in research and development has lead to various innovations and product evolutions. Microscopes have been a requirement for any study as they provide details that cannot be simply assumed on the large scale. They form an intricate part of any exploratory research and have since the past made them indistinguishable from science. With the future heading towards smaller sizes of microprocessors and transistors to the scale of nanometers, microscopes shall be a requirement in all principles.

Sections not involving scientific research are also proving to be a good market, e.g. art verification, customs check, etc. These at present, however only occupy the fraction of the overall application market. Microscopes have become more detailed and versatile in the past few years, with the integration of microscopy and software development, computers are able to render better quality images with the same data. In medical sciences, the implementations of HD and 3D technology has taken surgery to a whole new level, wherein doctors are able to clearly visualize and differentiate between infected cells and normal cells, besides enabling them to perform operations without direct visibility. All this has enabled the overall microscopy devices segment to grow a CAGR of 7.6% for the forecast period of 2014 – 2020.

The microscopy devices market is broadly classified on the basis of product segments and application areas. Among the product segments, optical microscopes remain the most widely used segment with the largest share in the net sales across various companies, the global sales in 2013 being USD 2,235.1 million. This is probably because it is among the oldest segments of microscopy in sales. Besides optical microscopes, there are electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes and other customized hybrids, arranged in decreasing order of their shares in global microscopes revenues. Among various applications of microscopy devices, life sciences industry was accounted for the largest market share of overall market in 2013, closely followed by semiconductors and material sciences segment. However, nanotechnology industry is forecast to grow at an impressive pace during the forecast period of 2014 to 2020.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was accounted for the largest share of global microscopy devices market in 2013 i.e. 40.9% followed by North America. This can be attributed to the growing investment in research and development in these regions by the respective governments of Asia. China for example, is at present the world’s second largest investor in research and development according to the World Bank data. This along with presence of numerous schools, universities and research institutions would translate to greater growth in the coming years for the Asia-Pacific region. The market for Asia-Pacific region is followed by the North American region.

The major players of this market include Leica Microsystems, Olympus, JEOL Company, FEI Company, Danish Micro Engineering A/S, Hitachi High Tech, Cameca SAS, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, NT-MDT and Nikon to name a few.

