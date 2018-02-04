Permeability is an important feature of packaging. Micro packaging improves barrier properties by combining the packaging materials with other high-barrier materials through polymer blending, coating, lamination or metallization. Micro packaging has been employed in food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. Micro packaging technology is expected to witness an increased preference in various industries, due to its nanotechnology roots. The growth of global micro packaging market is majorly driven by rapid urbanization, rising population and increasing concerns regarding micro packaging. Additionally, technological advancement in the healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging sector will also drive growth of the global micro packaging market. However, high cost of manufacturing technology and lack of technical awareness are hindering the market growth. Technology innovation is the key strategy adopted by major players in the global micro packaging market.

Micro Packaging Market Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on type, function, end user, application and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the micro packaging market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the micro packaging industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Micro Packaging Market Segmentation

By Type

• Paper and Board

o SBS

o WLC

o Other

• Flexible Paper

o Paper bags

o Shipping Sacks

o Sachets/Pouches

o Blister and Strip Packs

o Stand up Pouches

• Boxboard

o Rigid Boxes

o Folding Boxes

o Trays

• Corrugated Boxes

By Function

• Primary Functions

o Protective

o Storage

o Loading and Transport

• Secondary Functions

o Sales

o Promotion

o Service

o Guarantee

• Tertiary Functions

By End User

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care Products

• Others

By Application

• Vials

• Cartons

• Films

• Boxes

• Blister Packs

• Sachets

• Pouches

• Trays

• Doy bags

• Others

Micro Packaging Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

