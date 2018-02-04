Linerless labels are pressure-sensitive labels that do not have a liner or backing paper. Linerless labels have a special release coating applied to the face of the label which allows the labels to be wound on a roll without the adhesive sticking to the label below it. The growth of the linerless labels market is majorly driven by increasing demand for logistics applications such as shipping and transportation, growing demand for pharmaceutical supplies and increasing demand for packaged food & beverages. However, rise in prices of raw material, lack of awareness about types of labeling technologies and environmental concerns in terms of printing on labels are some factors restraining the growth of the global market. On the other hand, the rising demand in development of new products is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market. Mergers, acquisitions and expansions are the major strategies adopted by most of the players in the market.

Linerless Labels Market Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on composition, printing ink, printing technology, application and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the linerless labels market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the linerless labels industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Linerless Labels Market Segmentation

By Composition

Facestock

• Adhesive

• Others (top coat)

By Printing Ink

UV-curable based ink

• Solvent-based ink

• Hot-melt-based ink

• Water-based ink

By Printing Technology

Gavure printing

• Screen printing

• Lithography printing

• Offset printing

• Letterpress printing

• Digital printing

• Flexographic printing

By Application

Home & personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Retail labels

• Food & beverage

• Consumer durables

• Others (labels used on apparels & textiles, industrial lubricant & paints, and gifts)

Linerless Labels Market By Geography

North America

o U. S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U. K.

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the linerless labels market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on linerless labels market covering specific country/region only.

• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

