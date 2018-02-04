Matthew Boley – RSC PR2 C118

Rasdale Stamp Company, a philatelic dealer and customer based in Westmont, will host a total of 4 public stamp auctions in 2018. All these quarterly public stamp sales will be held in the company’s auction gallery at 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont-IL 60559.

Rasdale Stamp Company will continue to uphold its lifelong tradition of hosting four public stamp sales every year in 2018. The company has already posted a timetable on its website for this year’s 4 public auctions. The first auction will be held on February 17-18, 2018 at the company’s gallery in Westmont, Illinois. Already the company has closed consignment submissions for this upcoming auction. The other three public auctions will be held every three months as follows: May 19-20, August 18-19, and November 17-18. Rasdale will post all other relevant details, terms, and conditions of sale covering topics like pre-auction bidding, live auction bidding, opening bids, viewing of lots, questions concerning lots etc, for each auction on its website as the date’s approach. Interested customers are advised to visit the company’s online platform regularly for updated details on these auctions.

Illinois philatelists will be treated to four public auctions by Rasdale Stamp Company in 2018. According to the company’s website, each auction features stamps, coins, and a wide array of many other popular philatelic collectibles. And considering that the auction with the lowest number of lots last year managed 1,719, the company is pretty confident that this year’s public sales will run into the thousands. Rasdale has posted all the terms and conditions of the upcoming public auctions on its website. Among other things, buyers are cautioned against delaying payments past 21 days from the date of mailing of notice of the awarding of sale because then said lot sales may be declared in default; resold; and, any losses arising from such resale shall be charged to the party in default. Further company details can be seen at https://goo.gl/ZuXkL2

About Us

Rasdale Stamp Company is a family owned and run company operating out of Illinois. The third generation firm has been dealing in stamps, rare coins, and other philatelic items for over 85 years. Rasdale runs a storefront stamp shop in its hometown of Westmont and an online stamp store on its website. With a variety of experts in appraisals, public auctions, stamps, covers, and collections from the U.S. and Worldwide, who are supported by a thorough research department, Rasdale can offer superior services for buying and/or selling rare philatelic collectibles resulting in unmatched results. Rasdale belongs to the following prestigious stamp organizations: The Midwest Stamp Dealers Association, APS, ASDA, The American Topical Association, The Florida Stamp Dealers Association etc. Reviews of the stamp company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

Contact:

Kristin Maravelias

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/