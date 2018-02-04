HTS Global AG is an international corporation with offices, representatives and agents around the world. Our global presence allows us to serve the needs of our customers all over the world in all our business sectors, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG proudly.

The core business is the development, production and worldwide distribution of electric heat tracing systems. In this sector HTS Global AG is one of the world’s leading suppliers of heating tapes, cables and accessories, known for its brand ThermTrace.

HTS Global AG was founded more than 15 years ago and is a well-known for its swiss quality.

Working on a global scale, HTS Global AG has positioned itself with offices in Switzerland and Germany as well as in the UK and the United States.

All of our technically advanced heat tracing solutions fulfill international quality standards for both hazardous and safe areas, says Fabian de Soet. HTS Global AG and its professionally trained partners in various countries provide marketing, distribution and customer service for our entire heat tracing product range.

The ThermTrace series of heating tapes includes a complete collection of self-regulating products. Starting with heating cables for very small piping systems with special applications we also provide high-end industrial grade cables for temperatures up to 240 ° C.

In addition to self-regulating cables, HTS Global AG offers constant wattage cables as well as a broad variety of accessories.

ThermTrace products offer solutions for all kinds of temperature ranges and applications.