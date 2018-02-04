Drawing its inspiration from the glitzy and glamorous world of haute couture, the Charisma Twist brings the essence of Saint Honore’s fine watchmaking brilliantly alive with its exuberant and charming presence. The uniquely sinuous wraparound bracelet gives this svelte winner a unique style that shows off well on even the finest wrists.

With a name that sounds like a slightly mysterious code, this very special Charisma Twist offers an unprecedented, distinctive aesthetic interpretation of the brand. The brilliant red wraparound bracelet and the heart charm speaks the language of love and will made an extra-special gift idea for the special woman in your life on a momentous occasion.

With a 26 mm case specifically redesigned for the Twist, this piece still has all the features of the model launched in 2016: a streamlined design with a silver satin-finish dial and two arches that embrace the contours of the round case.

Other details that add finishes touches to the charm of this piece are the black onyx cabochon that adorns the crown and the centre of the dial that reflects the case structure.

The new interchangeable wraparound bracelets are also available in pastel shades, which are very fashionable this year. Green, salmon, orange, and more: the brand plays on summery colours while also offering a more traditional palette of black, white and brown straps. Each bracelet, adorned with white overstitching, features a simple yet ingenious system that makes it easy to change colours in the blink of an eye.

• Case: stainless steel case, 26 mm

• Glass: sapphire coating glass

• Dial: lacquered and sunray satin finishes

• Movement: quartz movement, 2 hands

• Water resistant: 30m

• Strap: interchangeable and double loop red strap, with stitches and a “heart” charm

• MADE IN FRANCE