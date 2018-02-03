For Chronoswiss, the year 2013 will be an important one: for one, it marks the thirtieth anniversary of the brand’s founding. There is, however, another reason to celebrate: the legendary Regulateur will turn 25. Therefore, it makes sense to pay tribute to the ticking figurehead of the brand – in the shape of the Regulateur 30.

This anniversary watch is actually an “untypical” Regulateur, very surprising in that it includes a window at the 12 o’clock position. It is here that the hour is placed within a “digital” display. The minute display has moved upward a little bit, intersecting the display of seconds.

As an exclusive anniversary model, the Regulateur 30 will be available only in a limited edition of 130 pieces in a red gold case and 300 pieces in a stainless steel case.

Its delightful “face” is what captures one’s attention at first sight, boasting a lavish barleycorn guilloché pattern cut into the pure Sterling silver dial and emanating from its center. Both versions also contain a chessboard guilloché pattern within the minute and seconds subdials.

This timeless aesthetic is completed by thermally blued hands, which have been ground by hand and thus display precisely the right length for the dials’ displays. Less obvious little details like these will continue to play a large role at Chronoswiss in the future – for the next 30 years and beyond.

Technical Data

Model Régulateur 30

Reference numbers CH 2811 R 18-karat red gold (limited edition of 130 watches)

CH 2813 Stainless steel (limited edition of 300 watches)

Case Solid 21-part case, polished, flat, screw-down polished bezel with full thread und anti-reflective coating on one side of sapphire crystal, screw-down polished case back with full thread and anti-reflective coating on one side of sapphire crystal, onion-style crown (solid in material of case), screw-in lugs with patented Autobloc System, water-resistant to 3 atm

Measurements Ø 40 mm, height 9.65 mm

Movement C.283

Diameter Ø 25,60 mm ( 11½ ´´´)

Height 3.60 mm

Jewels 21

Balance Glucydur, three-legged

Balance spring Nivarox I

Shock protection Incabloc shock protection

Frequency Hz., 28.800 vph (oscillations)

Power reserve Approx. 42 hours

Special features Skeletonized and gold-plated rotor with côtes de Genève, ball bearing, polished pallet lever, escape wheel and screws, bridges with côtes de Genève

Dial Solid Sterling silver (925), guilloché

Hands Blued hands, hand-finished, Feuille shape

Strap Louisiana crocodile leather

Clasp Pin buckle or folding clasp

About Chronoswiss

Chronoswiss was founded in the middle of the quartz crisis, 1983, a time only visionary pioneers believed in the survival and comeback of mechanical watches. Entrepreneurial spirit and ingenious inventions such as the transparent case back, the unique Chronoswiss design and of course the Regulator wristwatch lead to immediate success and helped to save fine Swiss watchmaking. After decades of the Regulator being the most successful model the still independent watchmaker goes back to its origins and reinvents the Regulator watch in the 21st century. The strictly mechanical Swiss made watch producer annually manufactures some 2,000 timepieces. These are exported to 26 countries, where they can be purchased from 150 select specialized dealers. The company headquarters are located in Lucerne, Switzerland.