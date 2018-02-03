Network centric warfare is a system of smart sensors, command & control systems, and accuracy weapons that enable enhanced situational awareness, rapid target assessment, and distributed weapon assignment. Network centric warfare market is estimated to grow significantly owing to increasing R&D within defense industry and need of real-time data in battlefield. Moreover, growing need for the networking of unmanned platforms and transformation of battlefield in the IT age would further boost the market growth. However, reducing defense budgets of developed nations might hinder the market pace in coming years. On the other hand, increased bandwidth capabilities would provide lucrative opportunity for the network centric warfare market. Land segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue during forecast period.

Network Centric Warfare Market Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on platform, application, mission type, communication network, architecture, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the network centric warfare market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the network centric warfare industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Network Centric Warfare Market Segmentation

By Platform

• Land

• Air

• Naval

• Unmanned

By Application

• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Communications

• Computers

• Cyber

• Combat

• Command & Control

• Electronic Warfare

By Mission Type

• Tactical

• Strategic

By Communication Network

• Wired

• Wireless

By Architecture

• Hardware

• Software

Network Centric Warfare Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the network centric warfare market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on network centric warfare market covering specific country/region only.

Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

