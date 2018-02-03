When you come to Crete and want to know about the island and see its numerous worth visiting destinations , renting a car is the best option. We at MYTHOS Car Rentals have created over the years a large fleet of all kinds of cars to assure that we have the one you need, in order to make our company your best option for a car rental in Crete. We have rental stations in all the major cities of Crete and at the airports of Heraklion and Chania, making your car rental experience as fast and easy as possible.