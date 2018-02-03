Waiting until the quality of automobile LED Headlight Bulbs met their exacting standards, HIDSRUS.com are now offering a wide selection of choices at their popular online store.

February 02, 2018

Experts agree automotive LED Headlights have finally come of age and deliver reliable, quality and long-lasting performance. This breakthrough has inspired well-known and trusted automobile headlight specialists HIDSRUS.com to officially add LED headlight bulbs to their very extensive catalogs. Their best-selling headlight HID kits are also still available. The excitement surrounding the new choice in high-performance headlights, which deliver low beam, high beam, and fog light options is skyrocketing.

“Clear the darkness with HID lights and LED bulbs from HIDSRUS.com,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “Since 2004 we have put the customer experience first, by only offering the best product choices at attractive prices and that drive proudly continues.”

According to HIDSRUS.com, LED headlight bulbs are available for cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, motorcycles, and snowmobiles. The brightness of the lights truly impresses and makes it clear why they are becoming a favorite in the custom vehicle industry. All of the products sold at the online store are covered by an enthusiastic two-year “no questions asked” policy, with the option to purchase lifetime warranties also available.

Some of the big name auto companies both HID kits and LED bulbs are stocked for include Acura, BMW, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GM, Chrysler, Hyundai, GMC, Dodge and many, many others. A full list is available at HIDSRUS.com and even auto and powersport companies not listed a quick call or email can help find an option for a customer that is likely available.

Shopper feedback continues to be passionate across the board.

John G., from California, recently said in a five-star review, “Your site is very easy to navigate and your products are very high quality!”

Expect the latest in HID kits and LED bulbs to continue to be added to the online catalog as they become available and pass the company’s exacting demand for quality.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.hidsrus.com.