Hyperscale Data Center Market was valued at $23.4 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $104.8 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.In 2016, Server Component segment held the largest share of the global Hyperscale Data Center market.

Hyperscale data centers are a tailor-made data center for the customized requirement of a particular organization. Hyperscale data center market is expected grow with high growth rate owing to its abundant benefits such as easy integration with existing infrastructure, cost effective benefits, and enhanced security of organizational data. Tech giants such as Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, Inc. are set to establish big Hyperscale data center around the world. The wide adoption of cloud computing is a key factor in establishing the need of Hyperscale data center.

Request Sample Copy of the Report@https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/hyperscale-data-center-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Application of Hyperscale data center across various industry domains is a major factor driving the global Hyperscale data center market. In addition, energy efficient operation and reduced cost of ownership also drive the market for further growth. However, power outages, generation of excessive heat, and storage limitation might act as a restraint for the Hyperscale data center market. Growing social media, cloud computing, big data, and gaming trends is expected to provide future opportunities for Hyperscale data center market.

Market Segmentation

The global Hyperscale data center market is segmented by user type, by application, by component, and by region. By user type, the Global Hyperscale market is segmented as Cloud providers, Colocation, and Enterprises. The applications segment is further divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, Government utilities, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing, and Others. The component is categorized as Servers, Networking, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The North American market holds the largest revenue share of global Hyperscale data market and expected to grow steady CAGR of 17.2%.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market, 2016 vs. 2024

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market

Some major players in the Global Hyperscale data center market are Avago Technologies U.S. Inc., Cavium, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson Inc., HP Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., nlyte Software Inc., and SanDisk LLC.



Hyperscale Data Center Market Segmentation

By User Type

• Cloud providers

• Colocation

• Enterprises

By Application

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Government utilities

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Manufacturing

• Others

By Component

• Servers

• Networking

• Others

Request for Customized Report @https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/hyperscale-data-center-market/request-customise-form

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

Key Players

Avago Technologies U.S. Inc.

• Cavium, Inc.

• Cisoco Systems, Inc.

• Ericsson Inc.

• HP Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

• nlyte Software Inc.

• SanDisk LLC

Access Report Details @https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/hyperscale-data-center-market

About Esticast Research &Consulting :

Esticast Research & Consulting is a research firm providing research reports on various industries with a unique combination of authenticity, extensive research, and infallibility. We provide syndicated market research reports, customization services, and consulting services to help businesses across the world in achieving their goals and overcoming complex challenges. We specialize in providing 360 degree view of the markets to assist clients in determining new opportunities and develop business strategies for the future with data and statistics on changing market dynamics.

Esticast Research & Consulting has expert analysts and consultants with an ability to work in collaboration with clients to meet their business needs and give opportunities to thrive in a competitive world. A comprehensive analysis of industries ranging from healthcare to consumer goods and ICT to BFSI is provided by covering hundreds of industry segments. The research reports offering market forecasts, market entry strategies, and customer intelligence will help clients across the world in harnessing maximum value on their investment and realize their optimum potential.

Contact

Address:Sr. No.8/2A/1, Vitthal Heights, Above Yashwant, Kharadi, Pune-411014

Tel: +91-20-65606016

Email: help@esticastresearch.com

Web: https://www.esticastresearch.com