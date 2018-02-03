​The recently published report titled ​Global Off-highway Dump Truck Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Off-highway Dump Truck Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw mate rial analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Market Report 2018

1 Off-highway Dump Truck Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Off-highway Dump Truck

1.2 Classification of Off-highway Dump Truck by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Rigid Frame

1.2.4 Articulating Frame

1.3 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Off-highway Dump Truck Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Off-highway Dump Truck Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Off-highway Dump Truck (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume) by Application

3 United States Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Off-highway Dump Truck (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Off-highway Dump Truck Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Caterpillar

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Caterpillar Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Terex

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Terex Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Komatsu

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Komatsu Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 John Deere

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 John Deere Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Doosan

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Doosan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Belaz

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Belaz Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Volvo

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Volvo Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Hydrema

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Hydrema Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Bell

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Off-highway Dump Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Bell Off-highway Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Liebherr

9.12 Freightliner

9.13 NHL

9.14 BZK

9.15 Shougang Heavy Truck

9.16 XEMC

10 Off-highway Dump Truck Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Off-highway Dump Truck Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Off-highway Dump Truck

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Off-highway Dump Truck

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Off-highway Dump Truck Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Off-highway Dump Truck Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Off-highway Dump Truck Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

