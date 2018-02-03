A flight simulator artificially reconstructs the situation and other elements of flying for pilot training purposes belonging to civil and military background. It is extensively used for learning flying skills and enhancing reaction awareness during emergency situations. Global flight simulator market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to adoption of virtual training, need of cost-effective pilot training, and reduction of military budgets. However, complex nature of flight simulator might hinder the market growth. Evolution of simulators of unmanned aerial system would provide lucrative opportunities for the market. North America was the largest revenue generating segment in 2016. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in terms of market growth during the forecast period. Flight simulator market is in its nascent stage and vendors are competing over quality and reliability of the product. Technological innovation is the key strategy adopted by market vendors to establish a strong foothold within the market.

Flight Simulator Market Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on product, application, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the flight simulator market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the flight simulator industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Flight Simulator Market Segmentation

By Product

• Full Flight Simulator (FFS)

• Fixed Flight Training Devices (FTD)

By Application

• Military & defense

• Civil

Flight Simulator Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

