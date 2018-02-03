The Ohio-based swimming pool company Eastern Pools has published an educative article on its website about pool sanitation. Titled “Everything You Need To Know About Swimming Pool Sanitation,” the post covers all the important details about pool sanitization. The company regularly uploads informative articles in the Blog section of its website.

Eastern Pools has shared some remarkable tips on swimming pool sanitation in a recent blog post published on its website. According to the article, the first step in pool sanitation is the treatment or disinfection of water in a swimming pool using a chemical compound like chlorine in order to kill or inactivate microorganisms. Eastern Pools states that the next step is called oxidation and this involves the total destruction of the microorganisms and pathogens — by making them totally inert — and can include using cutting edge solutions like ultraviolet light.

The article discusses several topics with regard to swimming pool sanitation. One of these topics is about the importance of pool sanitization. According to Eastern Pools, the main purpose of pool sanitation is to ensure that the water maintains a balanced pH leading to the immediate death of microorganisms. Plus this neutral water does not corrode pool surfaces or deposit residue on the surface, thus it enhances pool maintenance and durability. The article states that there are two main methods of pool sanitization, namely chemical and nonchemical sanitization.

Chemical sanitizers are chemical-based disinfectants that are added to the water in order to kill or inactivate microorganisms in pools. The most commonly used chemical sanitizers are chlorine and hydrogen peroxide. Nonchemical sanitation involves the use of ultraviolet germicidal light to destroy targeted pathogens and microorganisms like algae, bacteria, viruses, cysts, protozoa in a swimming pool. Eastern Pools concludes by offering best practice pool sanitation recommendations, which include the mandatory acquisition of a professional grade water testing kit for measuring water pH, calcium hardness, alkaline levels, total & free chlorine levels, and cyanuric acid concentrations. Further company information can be found at https://goo.gl/zHTjPg

Eastern Pools is a family owned and managed company that offers pool and spa repair, installation, and maintenance services to residential and commercial customers in the greater Akron area of Ohio. Established over 55 years ago by Ray and Joan Duncan, the company boasts a combined total of more than 200 years of experience in sales and the service of pools and spas.

