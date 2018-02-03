Drones are a true “threat from above”, as the drones available today are no longer the simple toy for kids or a hobbyist, they are increasingly being used for spying, drug smuggling, and industrial espionage. To make matters worse, drones are giving police, governments and security industries a new challenge, as they can be easily fitted with weapons or explosives to cause harm to rivals or governments. The global drone identification market is expected to show robust growth due to certain factors such as the increasing incidents of security breaches across the globe, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates for identification of drones, vulnerability of drones to hacking, hijacking, spoofing, and cloud-based attacks. The introduction of smart detection systems equipped with sensors having broad detection range are rendering lucrative opportunities to the market players. Among various market strategies new product launch was the key strategy adopted by the leading players to sustain their position in the drone identification market.

Drone Identification Market Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on technology, end user, application, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the drone identification market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the drone identification industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Drone Identification Market Segmentation

By Technology

• Countermeasures

o Laser systems

o Traditional kinetic systems

• Electronic Systems Identification & Detection

o ADS-B

o Acoustic

o Light sense

o RF sensing

o Electro-optics

o Drone surveillance radar

o Others

By End User

• Military

• Commercial

• Homeland security

By Application

• Drone Mounting

o Drone Type

Tactical drones

Special purpose drones

o Strategic Drones End use

Combat operations

Intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance

• Ground Station

o Energy

Power Generation

Nuclear power plants

Thermal power plants

Renewable energy power plants

Oil & Gas

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Power grids

o Transport

Airports

Seaports

Railway infrastructure

Highways and bridges

o Critical Infrastructure

Communication systems

Chemical and manufacturing

Stadiums, holy places, and public places

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government Facilities and Defense Establishments

Others

Drone Identification Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

