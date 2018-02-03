Health officials are warning people to take precautions as Colorado and the country face a particularly bad flu season.

ER Specialists Urgency Center is ready to help treat all flu symptoms from minor to severe and still has a supply of flu vaccine left.

As of Jan. 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 32 states have experienced high flu activity. Colorado is among nine other states experiencing moderate activity.

While “moderate” by CDC standards, it is widespread in Colorado as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that 2,366 people have been hospitalized since Oct. 1. In contrast, state health officials reported 3,340 flu-related hospitalizations during the prior flu season that ran from Oct. 2, 2016, through May 27, 2017. Media outlets are reporting that three times as many flu victims as normal have been hospitalized this flu season.

Health officials attribute many hospitalizations to a type of Influenza A called H3N2, which can mutate during the vaccine production process and make vaccines less effective. They still urge people to consider getting a flu vaccination as it’s still the best prevention strategy available. It also is not too late to get a vaccination, said Dr. Julie Marmon, owner and partner of ER Specialists Urgency Center.

“No doubt about it, the flu is nasty this year,” she said. “The vaccine coverage isn’t great, the season started early and IV fluid bas are backordered because of the hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.

“The good news? If you have a flu shot it is likely that your symptoms will be less severe. It is not too late to get a flu shot. A lot of places are out, but we have the quadrivalent vaccine for anyone 4 years and older.”

The Colorado Springs urgent care center offers walk-in flu shots with no appointment necessary. The urgent care center can also treat all flu symptoms from minor to severe.

The ER Specialists Urgency Center is located at 4194 Royal Pine Drive, Suite 100, in Colorado Springs, 80920. The center is a fully equipped emergency room offering emergency room treatment at urgent care rates. It offers urgent care in Colorado Springs for anything from cuts and sprains to chest pain, breathing problems and head injuries. Its medical staff is board-certified, specially trained and certified in emergency medicine.

“We are dedicated to fast, friendly, low-cost and efficient medical care,” Dr. Marmon said.

For more information on ER Specialists Urgency Care, visit their website at https://erspecialistsuc.com or call 719-522-2727.

