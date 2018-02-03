Cherrystone, a company known for hosting stamp auctions, announced that it has recently expanded its online stamp store, Cherrystone Stamps. The company gave the website for its online stamp store as www.cherrystonestamps.com . Cherrystone indicated that its online stamp store was launched as a way to connect stamp collectors to a wide variety of stamps.

Cherrystone went on to indicate that the expansions made to the Cherrystone Stamps catalog include stamps from all over the world. Cherrystone stated that countries and regions that are strongly represented in the collection include the Unites States, the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth, Russia, China, Central and South America, France and its former colonies, Germany, the Middle East, and Africa. https://www.facebook.com/cherrystoneauctions/

Cherrystone went on to state that its expanded stamp collection includes stamps from a variety of time periods, going back to the nineteenth century. Cherrystone shared that the items included in its expanded online stamp store represent the breadth of postal history. The company also mentioned that, among the items featured in its expanded collection, are Unites States “first day” covers. Cherrystone explained that the term refers to envelopes which bear stamps that were affixed on the first day of their release. Further company and philatelic information can be found at https://goo.gl/NqJK9X

Cherrystone concluded the announcement by providing some company information. Cherrystone stated that it has long been a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over thirty million dollars’ worth of stamps and local history to market on an annual basis. Cherrystone also indicated that its auctions feature stamps from the United States, Asia, Germany (including occupied Germany), Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, France and former colonies, Russia, and Poland. Cherrystone went on to mention that it has been selling stamps for several decades, having been founded as a retail store in 1967. The company said that it brings over fifty years of philatelic experience to its auctions. In its closing remarks, Cherrystone stated that it is a member of all major U.S. and European philatelic societies, including the American Philatelic Society and U.S. Philatelic Classics Society. The stamp company can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/40575670/cherrystone-auctions-inc

CONTACT:

Joshua Buchsbayew

Company: Cherrystone Auctions

Address: 119 West 57t Street, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212)977-7734

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/